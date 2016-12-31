Daily Dunklin Democrat

Patton's Ponderings

It is incredible for me to believe that 2016 is gone. In its final hours, I thought of a few ponderings to wrap up the year. First, I noted that Governor-elect Eric Greitens is going to do a Thank You Tour next week. This is an excellent idea. I was glad to see Donald Trump do that in December and all winners should do something similar. Unfortunately, Greitens is coming nowhere near the Bootheel, getting as close as Cape Girardeau on Thursday and thats it. As usual, southeast Missouri ends at Cape.