Daily Dunklin Democrat

Patton's Ponderings

More money for MoDOT and Elvis birthday Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com With the sound of a gavel, the Missouri legislative session started Wednesday. As usual, there was a lot of pomp and circumstance before lawmakers get to business in earnest. It is the first session in history in which Republicans hold supermajorities in both houses and control the governors office. Eric Greitens takes the oath of office Monday at noon...