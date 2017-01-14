Daily Dunklin Democrat

- National Pharmacist Day celebrated Thursday (1/14/17)
- Holcomb School Board holds first meeting of 2017 (1/14/17)
- New CEO named at TRRMC (1/14/17)
- Southeasts online programs rank highest in Missouri (1/14/17)
- Two dicamba-related bills introduced in Missouri House (1/14/17)
- J.W. Brooks: Family man and community fixture (1/13/17)
- Crash near Malden injures four (1/13/17)
- King to return to court on March 21 (1/13/17)
- School Board Members Recognition Week coming up (1/13/17)
- Harden court case continued (1/13/17)
- Double digit runs propel Risco boys basketball team past Senath-Hornersville 62-42SENATH, Mo. - A pair of double digit runs proved to be the difference in the varsity boys basketball contest between the Risco Tigers and Senath-Hornersville Lions Friday night. Risco scored 11 unanswered points to build an 11-0 lead about three minutes into the first quarter...
- Kennett drops wrestling matches at Park Hills (1/14/17)
- Senath-Hornersville girls basketball team beats district rival South Pemiscot 69-40 (1/13/17)
- Senath-Hornersville drops boys basketball games at Malden (1/13/17)
- Risco boys basketball team collects wins over East Prairie and Clarkton (1/13/17)
- Kennett boys basketball team secures 52-47 win at Hayti (1/11/17)
Patton's Ponderings (1/14/17)Steve Patton-Editor DDD spatton@dddnews.com The so-called Trump allegations posted by BuzzFeed brings up the problem again of the uncontrollable nature of the Internet and what legitimate news agencies should or should not report. If I understand the facts (and the facts are difficult to discern quite frankly), news agencies were aware of this document months ago but chose not to report it as there was nothing corroborated in it. ...
IRS holds refunds for returns claiming Earned Income Tax Credit (1/14/17)If you are planning to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) on your 2016 tax return, be aware that the IRS will not be issuing refunds on returns with those credits until February 15, 2017, due to a new law intended to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud. ...
Linda Harrison (1/14/17)Linda Harrison, 67, of Clarkton died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at her residence. Bradshaw Funeral Home of Malden is in charge of arrangements.
Tinou Hampton (1/14/17)Long-time Malden resident Tinou Hampton, 95, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Ridgeview Nursing home in Malden. Tinou was born Valentine LeDenmat at La Guincendiere, April 14, 1921 in Feings, Normandy...
John Allison Batten (1/14/17)A memorial visitation for John Batten, 85, formerly of Sullivan, Mo. will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan. Graveside services and inurnment...
John J.W. Brooks (1/13/17)John Wayne Brooks J.W. of Kennett, passed away peacefully on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:27 a.m. at the age of 75. J.W. was the owner Jays and Sons Car Wash and C & Js Country Store & Restaurant...
Help WantedWinfield, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Land OLakes Inc., is an industry leader in crop protection and farm seed products, providing insights and expertise in this area. Land O'Lakes, Inc. would be nothing without our amazing employees, all 9,000 of them. Today, we are a Fortune 200 company and the second-largest cooperative in America. This success reflects the efforts, commitment and pride of our employees. As we continue to build on this success, well always be looking for talented...
Help WantedSENATH-HORNERSVILLE SCHOOL is taking applications for a Middle School Nurse LPN or RN license Contact Jared Gurley- 573-737-2455 ext.2001
For Rent1 & 2 bedroom apartments for Rent: 407 St Francis Newly Remodeled, New Flooring, Central Heat/AC W/D Hookups, Water sewer trash & yard maintenance provided. 1 BDRM $350 rent/deposit. 2 BDRM $390 rent/deposit 559-2137 Days 717-5255 Evenings
City Real EstateFOR SALE BY OWNER Older home in Rives, Mo. Has washer & dryer, fridge, cookstove, table & six chairs, couch & chair. Easy to heat. 500 gallon gas tank which is almost full. Asking $10,000. Call 870-740-5592
